‘Return’ wins ATK-FEST’s Grand Prix in Russia

The short film is about a man named Rahim who returns to his homeland after 23 years in prison to meet with his brother.

Directed by Shahriar Pourseyedian, 'Return' has previously won the Karama Feather Award for Best Short Film at the 9th edition of Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan, and the special mention in the New Outlooks section of the 21st edition of the festival held on 5-10 October 2018 in Trento, Italy.

Alternative film territory (ATK-FEST), according to the event’s websites, is "an annual online international film festival, which specializes in auteur film. It is a platform that allows independent authors to show their creativity, find their audience and get an estimate of the competent jury."

‘Return’ has also been accepted into the 17th edition of Dhaka international film festival in Bangladesh.

MS/4492990