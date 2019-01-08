‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ to be screened at Dhaka Intl. Filmfest.

Produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center, ‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ examines the problems and disadvantages of marriage conditions in Iran, such as people who have been imprisoned for being unable to afford the mandatory payment they have to pay to the bride in case of a divorce.

‘One Kilo of Fly Wings’ will attend the Short and Independent and Spiritual Films categories of the festival.

The Iranian documentary had earlier been screened in the International Festival of Ethnographic Film in Serbia and the 46th edition of the Austria Festival of Nations.

Dhaka International Film Festival is a biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Established in 1992, the festival was initially organized on annual basis, but became a biennial event since 1995. The 17th round of the event is slated to be held on January 10-18 in Bangladesh.

