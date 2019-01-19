‘Beyond the Fence’ goes to Sweden’s BUFF

Iranian documentary ‘Beyond the Fence’ directed by Arman Gholipour has made it into the competition program of 2nd La Picasa International Film Festival in Argentina.

Directed by Arman Gholipour, ‘Beyond the Fence’ is a documentary about a young girl, Behnaz, who lives in one of the remote cities in Iran and has a dream of becoming a professional soccer player like Messi, and faces various problems along the way.

The Iranian documentary will be screened in the competition program of the 36th edition of BUFF, the international film festival for children and young people in Malmö, Sweden.

The festival is scheduled for March 23-29, 2019.

‘Beyond the Fence’ will also take part at the 2nd La Picasa International Film Festival in Argentina, slated for January 30 – February 3.

