Dhaka filmfest. to screen shocking war doc ‘A157’

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Behrouz Nouranipour’s chilling war documentary ‘A157’ will be screened at the 16th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

The shocking documentary 'A157' which has been awarded by Library International Film Festival of India and won the Special Jury Award at Iran’s Cinéma Véritére, relates the horrors of war and terrorism in Syria, with a focus on three pregnant girls recounting their stories of war, violence and sexist conquest in a land where people have no more dreams.

Nouranipour’s documnarty will take part in the Spiritual Films Section of 16th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh, along with another Iranian title, ‘The End of Dreams’ directed by Mohammad Ali Talebi.

According to the festival’s website, Spiritual Films section promotes public discourse on the place of faith and spirituality in the human context. The idea is for viewers to distinguish between elements of identity in spirituality as opposed to the abuse of faith in fundamentalism.

‘Searing Summer’ directed by Ebrahim Irajzad will also take part in the Asian Competition Section of the festival.

The 16th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival will be held on 12-20 January, 2018.

MS/4192930