Iran, Azerbaijan investors keen on developing relations in 2019

He said Iranian businessmen are interested in entering the Russian market and other post-Soviet countries via Azerbaijan, because there are no customs duties between the CIS countries or they are insignificant, Jahangirzadeh said.

"Iran is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs working in Russia," he added.

Referring to last year’s visits by President Hassan Rouhani other Iranian officials to Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that relations between the two countries are at a high level and they may develop even more in the future.

"We must work to ensure that relations between the countries develop even more in 2019," he said.

"We have joint investment projects and progress in achieving our goals."

The ambassador noted that from the political aspects, 2018 was a very successful year for Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

Commenting on the construction of a railway as part of the International North-South Transport Project, the Iranian ambassador noted that the work in this direction is progressing in a positive way.

The ambassador noted that last December, a meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mohammad Eslami, during which constructive discussions took place.

"Iran's Astara Terminal is currently operating," the ambassador said. "However, it will take 1.5-2 years for the full functioning of the terminal."

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to $395.1 million in January-November 2018, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the trade turnover between the two countries grew 42.1%.

