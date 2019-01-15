Role of ‘rial’ to be strengthened in global exchanges

He made the above remark late on Monday among industrialists in Gamishan, northwest Golestan province and stated, “the more we trade with the national currency, the low fluctuations of exchange rate will be observed although absolute removal of transacting with foreign currency (dollar and euro) is time consuming.”

He pointed to the significant price hike of exchange rate and said, “considerable price hike of exchange rate was an opportunity for the production sector, because, not only this issue prevented products from smuggling into the country but also it created an opportunity to export surplus products with fair and reasonable price.”

He pointed to the macro policy of using national currency in international trade and said, “currently, this policy is followed up seriously by Turkey and Russia and many countries are doing business with their national currency.”

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Rahmani pointed to the high potentials and capacities of Golestan province in industrial sector and said, “a number of 112 industrial and production units were put into operation in this province in the current year (started March 21, 2018) which indicate significant growth of this province in this sector.”

