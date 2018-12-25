Iran, Azerbaijan maintain highest level of bilateral political ties

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran, made the remarks in a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, during which he also attached great importance to parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Zarif described the political relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as being at the highest level possible due to the willingness of the leaders of the two countries, adding that "despite an increase of 40 percent in economic and trade relations between the two countries this year, these relations are at a lower level than the political relations.”

The Iranian foreign minister further expressed hope that through the implementation of joint projects and the use of the capacity of the transport corridors between the two countries, Tehran and Baku would further advance the relations in the economic and commercial fields.

Ogtay Asadov, for his part, said that the two countries share many significant historical, cultural and geographical similarities.

Asadov also pointed to the North-South Corridor project, which passes through Iran and Azerbaijan and can benefit both much, stressing the need for accelerating its implementation.

