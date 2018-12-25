Azerbaijan top destination among CIS for Iranian-made products

Javad Jahangirzadeh, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, made the remarks at the International Espinas Hotel in Astara on the border with Azerbaijan, on Tuesday afternoon, when Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov was visiting Tehran at the head of a delegation. Jahangirzadeh was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting between the Iranian road minister and Azerbaijani industry minister in the border town.

Jahangirzadeh described Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral relations as ‘unique’, explaining that the presidents of the two countries have met each other 12 times over the past 6 years, when President Rouhani took office.

Pointing to the importance of Azerbaijan market for Iran’s agricultural products including fruit and vegetables, the ambassador said "by holding an exhibition of Iranian agricultural products, we are working to open a space for trade in this field."

He said that there are three border crossings of Astara, Bilasavar and Jolfa that are operating 24/7, while the only border crossing that works 16 hours a day between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan is Poldasht-Shah Takhti border crossing.

The ambassador further referred to a joint project between Azerbaijan, Iran and Sweden to produce buses in Azerbaijan, adding those three countries have signed a memorandum of understanding in that regard.

Jahangirzadeh added that the joint Iranian-Azerbaijani car factory is operating well in the neighboring country, and has manufactured 1,000 vehicles so far, 90% of which have been sold.

He went on to point out that the two countries are cooperating well in the field of pharmaceuticals and a joint pharmaceutical plant is operating in the central Asian country.

The Iranian diplomat further described the joint meeting between the Iranian road minister and Azerbaijani industry minister in Astara on Tuesday as 'very good’, adding “in the meeting, great decisions were made in the fields of rail, air, sea and road transport cooperation.”

He noted that the next meeting of the Joint Iran-Azerbaijan Economic Commission will be held in Baku.

KI/4495592