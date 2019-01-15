Iran Armed Forces chief of staff to visit Azerbaijan on Wed.

Deputy head of international affairs at the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Ghadir Nezami, announced the upcoming visit of Maj. Gen. Bagheri to Baku, saying the visit comes at the official inviation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov.

The delegation from the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces will spend two days in the Azeri capital to hold talks with the host country’s defense minister and other military officials, as well as the president, prime minister and parliament speaker of the Eurasian country.

Nezami added that the sides will confer on military and defense cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding on military/defense cooperation between Tehran and Baku is planned to be signed at the end of the meetings, he noted.

