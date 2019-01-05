Syrian Army responds to breaches by terrorists in Hama, Idlib

SANA reporter in Hama said that the army units detected terrorist groups affiliated to ” Turkistan Party” that had been attempting to sneak from the surroundings of al-Najiah and Badama villages in the western countryside of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib towards military points on the outskirts of the demilitarized zone.

The army units targeted the terrorists’ positions and their movements with precise artillery fire, inflicting losses upon their ranks, the reporter said.

In the far northern countryside of Hama, an army unit carried out artillery fire against the terrorist organizations’ positions in al-Banah village after detecting the terrorists’ infiltration attempt towards the neighboring safe areas , destroying their fortified positions in the surroundings of the village, killing and injuring scores of them, the reporter added.

SANA/MNA