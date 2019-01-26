Syrian Army responds to terrorists’ breaches in Hama, inflicting losses upon them

SANA’s reporter in Hama said the army targeted with intensive artillery and machinegun fire the fortified positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists at the outskirts of of al-Janabra town, as well as the hideouts of “Al-Ezza Brigades” terrorists at the outskirts of al-Latamina and Kafr Zeita.

These operations resulted in killing a number of terrorists, injuring others, and destroying their positions and weapons.

The army also thwarted a terrorist groups’ attempt to sneak in the direction of Hasraya and al-Arba’en villages, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

SANA/MNA