  1. Politics
20 January 2019 - 09:56

Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ violations, foils their infiltration in Hama

Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ violations, foils their infiltration in Hama

HAMA, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Syrian Army units on Saturday carried out precision strikes on the movements and directions of the infiltration of terrorist groups towards military points positioned in Hama northern countryside to protect safe villages and towns.

SANA reporter said that an army unit dealt with suitable weapons with a terrorist group that infiltrated from the center of Ma’rkebeh town, in Hama northern countryside towards the military points in the vicinity of the town.

The reporter added that the infiltration attempt was foiled as heavy casualties were inflicted on the terrorists while the remaining ones were forced to flee.

Later, the army units targeted with artillery fire a terrorist group linked to Jabhat al-Nusra while trying to infiltrate through the agricultural lands on the outskirts of Mourek town towards the military points and safe villages in the area.

The operation resulted in killing and injuring  a number of terrorists.

On Friday, the army units thwarted terrorists’ attempts to sneak into military points in the countryside of Hama and Idleb, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment and destroyed their fortified positions.

SANA/MNA

News Code 141699

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News