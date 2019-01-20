Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ violations, foils their infiltration in Hama

SANA reporter said that an army unit dealt with suitable weapons with a terrorist group that infiltrated from the center of Ma’rkebeh town, in Hama northern countryside towards the military points in the vicinity of the town.

The reporter added that the infiltration attempt was foiled as heavy casualties were inflicted on the terrorists while the remaining ones were forced to flee.

Later, the army units targeted with artillery fire a terrorist group linked to Jabhat al-Nusra while trying to infiltrate through the agricultural lands on the outskirts of Mourek town towards the military points and safe villages in the area.

The operation resulted in killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

On Friday, the army units thwarted terrorists’ attempts to sneak into military points in the countryside of Hama and Idleb, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment and destroyed their fortified positions.

SANA/MNA