Syrian Army retaliates against terrorists’ attacks in Hama

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units positioned in Mhardeh and Tal Bazzam intercepted movements by terrorists belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra and groups affiliated to it that had attempted to attack military positions in the surroundings of Tal al-Sakher, Abu Ruaideh al-Sharqiya, and Morek in Hama’s northern countryside, targeting them with machinegun fire and inflicting losses upon them.

Earlier, the reporter said army units conducted last night concentrated strikes against positions of terrorist groups affiliated to the so-called “Turkistan Party” in the villages of al-Mashik, Tal Waset and al-Ziyara in the northern countryside in retaliation to their repeated attacks.

The reporter added that a number of terrorists were killed in the strikes and others were injured, in addition to destroying their dens and fortified positions and a number of launchers which they had been using in their attacks were also destroyed.

The reporter indicated that an army unit retaliated with suitable weapons through targeting the terrorist groups which tried to infiltrate between agricultural lands from the direction of Lahayia town towards military posts in Hama northern countryside, inflicting heavy loses among their ranks.

SANA/MNA