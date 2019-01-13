  1. Politics
13 January 2019 - 12:46

Rumors on Hassan Nasrallah heart attack dismissed

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has strongly dismissed the rumors over the cardiac problem of Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In a twitter message on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian rebuked the “false rumors by Zionists” concerning the Hezbollah leader’s hospitalization, saying, “The claims by Zionists over Seyed Hassan Nasrollah’s illness and heart attack is [in fact] the big lie of the new year.”

“Indeed, the day when Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and other resistance leaders of Palestine will say prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, there will be no Zionists around,” he added.

Zionist-backed media reported on Saturday that the Hezbollah leader had been hospitalized in Beirut due to suffering from a heart attack.

