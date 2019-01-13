Rumors on Hassan Nasrallah heart attack dismissed

In a twitter message on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian rebuked the “false rumors by Zionists” concerning the Hezbollah leader’s hospitalization, saying, “The claims by Zionists over Seyed Hassan Nasrollah’s illness and heart attack is [in fact] the big lie of the new year.”

“Indeed, the day when Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and other resistance leaders of Palestine will say prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, there will be no Zionists around,” he added.

Zionist-backed media reported on Saturday that the Hezbollah leader had been hospitalized in Beirut due to suffering from a heart attack.

