Elaph quoted an unnamed senior Israeli regime's official as saying that when serving as the IFD's Director of Military Intelligence, Kovachi was in favour of toppling Assad, even if it meant resorting to assassination.

Whereas Kochavi backed the idea of ousting the Assad, which "would bring calamities to Israel from Iran and Hezbollah", Mossad head Yossi Cohen "wanted an address in Syria", according to the official.

MNA/SPUTNIK