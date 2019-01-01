Resistance, fighting Zionist regime only way for Palestinians to gain their rights

“All Muslims must support the Palestinian nation in defending their rights, return of Palestinian refugees and the Holy Quds as the permanent capital,” the Iranian President Rouhani said in a meeting on Tuesday with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala.

Rouhani said “since the beginning of the Islamic Movement in 1964, Palestine has been one of the most important issues for all revolutionaries in Iran and Imam Khomeini (RA).”

Referring to the 70-year resistance of the Palestinian nation against aggression, tyranny and occupation by the Zionists, he said resistance of the Palestinians “must continue until the Zionist enemy is surrendered to the rights of the Palestinian nation.”

“With the help of the new authorities of the White House, the Zionist regime is seeking to dominate the entire region and Palestine is a part of this plan,” added the President.

Rouhani also said “despite the Madrid and Oslo meetings and agreements, the Israelis have never accepted the rights of the Palestinians and therefore, the only way is to fight and resist.”

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said “the great Iranian nation have proved it several times during the past 40 years that one can achieve victory through resistance and fighting, and today, the enemies are trying to put Iran under pressure with a new economic war and full siege.”

“We have no doubt that we will win over our enemies in this economic war,” he said, adding “our brave, powerful leader is standing against these conspiracies and the people are united in this fight.”

He continued “your victories and success in Gaza and the Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni and Lebanese peoples’ victories are indicators of a greater victory.”

“Despite all the efforts of the United States and the Zionist regime, not only nations, but also governments have not surrendered to the greed of the enemies,” the President said.

Rouhani also said “given its occupying nature, if the Zionist regime surrenders to the Palestinian nation, it will not satisfy them, so the entire people of the region must consider the Zionist regime not just the enemy of the Palestinian nation, but also the enemy of the entire region.”

Stressing unity among Palestinians, he said “without a doubt, one of the shortcuts to victory is unity among all Palestinians against the Zionist regime.”

At the same meeting, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala said “without a doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support and stances have had a great role in the failure of attempts to close the case of Palestinian nation’s rights.”

“Pressures and severe attacks of the United States and Israel against the Palestinians under ‘Deal of the Century’ are aimed at closing the Palestinian case and we believe that US pressures on Iran is a part of this project,” he added.

KI/PR