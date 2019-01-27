Poland anti-Iran conference ‘a new conspiracy’

National Security and Foreign Policy Commission examined today the goals pursued by the US at “Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East” that will take place in Warsaw, Poland on February 13-14, he said, adding "we invited officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Intelligence and some of the country's security and defense agencies to discuss the issue."

Despite the fact that Poland officially announced that conference is not against Iran, Falahatpisheh said "we believe that the Polish conference is a conspiracy similar to that of ISIL because during the last few decades West has begun a new crisis and we believe that Poland is doing the same."

Following the news on US-orchestrated conference in Poland, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires to voice protest over the hosting of an anti-Iran conference by US and Poland in February.

A week after, heading a high-ranking delegation, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Maciej Lang paid a visit to Iran to provide answers as to why Warsaw had agreed to host the event.

Later, he Polish diplomat described the talks as "constructive", adding “we spoke about a wide range of issues, including misunderstandings about the Warsaw conference, and I presented our point of view on this issue. We had a long discussion and I hope that I did it in a clear way.”

LR/4524714