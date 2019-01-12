Top security official reacts to Warsaw anti-Iran conf.

“When someone who says ‘sanctions with maximum pressure’ is reduced to holding ‘seminars and conferences’, it only means that he has lost the upper hand,” Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani told reporters on Saturday.

His remark was in reaction to a recent announcement by Washington about the holding of an anti-Iran conference in Polish capital Warsaw next month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to the news, writing in a tweet that the conference is a ‘desperate circus’, reminding the host and participants that “those who attended last US anti-Iran show are either dead, disgraced, or marginalized. And Iran is stronger than ever.”

