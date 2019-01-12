Organizing anti-Iran conf. is a defeat for Europe: Falahatpisheh

Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament told IRNA on Saturday that US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo was an intelligence officer before becoming a diplomat and hence knows psychological war.

Pompeo’s plans to counter Iran didn’t obtain the necessary results in the United States and now he is trying to pursue them in other countries such as Poland, Iranian MP added.

He also urged Iran Foreign Ministry to summon ambassadors of those countries who are involved in such hostile measures.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Washington will jointly host a global summit focused on Iran and the Middle East next month in Polish capital, Warsaw.

Pompeo said the meeting would “focus on Middle East stability and peace, freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence."

