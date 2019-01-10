Zarif returns home, calls India visit “productive”

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his three-day India visit “productive” while noting his meetings with “many business leaders” in the South Asian country.

He specifically mentioned his “good meeting” with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, stressing that “relations are expanding in the interest of both our peoples.”

Zarif further added in the tweet that he shared his thoughts on a “post-western” global order at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the conference, the Iranian top diplomat had said that the West does not control the world anymore, calling for reaching a collective security architecture in the region based on the will of the regional countries through dialogue between them.

