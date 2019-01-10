  1. Politics
10 January 2019 - 10:30

Zarif returns home, calls India visit “productive”

Zarif returns home, calls India visit “productive”

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his accompanying high-ranking politico-economic delegation have concluded their three-day visit to India Wednesday night.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his three-day India visit “productive” while noting his meetings with “many business leaders” in the South Asian country.

He specifically mentioned his “good meeting” with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, stressing that “relations are expanding in the interest of both our peoples.”

Zarif further added in the tweet that he shared his thoughts on a “post-western” global order at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the conference, the Iranian top diplomat had said that the West does not control the world anymore, calling for reaching a collective security architecture in the region based on the will of the regional countries through dialogue between them.

MS

News Code 141371
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News