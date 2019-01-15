Iran envoy, Polish dep. FM discuss anti-Iranian Warsaw conference

In a Monday tweet, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “Dep. Minister of Foreign Affairs #Lang received today, upon his request, Iranian Ambassador Masoud Edrissi Kermanshahi to discuss about Iran’s concerns regarding Warsaw conference on building peace and stability in the Middle East.”

The ministry says that “both sides agreed to continue this dialogue.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that Washington will organize an international summit focused on Iran and the Middle East in the Polish capital of Warsaw next month.

Following the remarks, Iran Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires on January 12 to voice protest over the anti-Iranian summit, dubbed as ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’.

In a Sunday statement, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the summoning of its envoy, saying, “In our view, the international community has the right to discuss various regional and global issues, and Poland – to co-organize a conference, whose goal is to develop a platform for actions promoting stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.”

In reaction to the Polish statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi highlighted that Warsaw has ‘no right’ to host an anti-Iranian conference, adding that if the conference really intends to discuss regional issues, why no representative from Palestine has been invited to the event, and why the discussion does not include the Saudi-led catastrophe in Yemen.

MAH/PR