Warsaw anti-Iran conf. to dim potential agreements with Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Wisner noted that the US-led conference will only lessen the possibility of any potential agreement between Iran and the US over their longstanding disputes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Washington will jointly host a global summit focused on Iran and the Middle East next month in Polish capital, Warsaw.

Pompeo said the meeting would “focus on Middle East stability and peace, freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence."

Noting that Pompeo’s remarks are not something new but actually the repetition of Washington’s polemics against the Islamic Republic, Wisner said the goal behind such moves is exactly the same, however, the tactic to exert pressure on Iran is different.

Since the US unilaterally pulled out of Iran’s historic nuclear deal last year, Washington has steadily intensified the pressure on Tehran by re-imposing sanctions, and vowed to increase the pressure in a bid to undermine the country's regional influence.

Meanwhile, the US unilateralism has put the Western country at odds with the policies of its allies in Europe, which seek to establish their policies independent from that of Washington.

MR/IRN83167047