Zarif takes on #10YearChallenge by taking a jab at Bolton

“Same bull. Same bully. Same delusion,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday, followed by an attached image of two pictures together. One, a screenshot of an Op-Ed written by John Bolton back in 2009, with the title, ‘Time for an Israeli Strike?’ in which he had argued for military force against Tehran to be carried out by the Israeli regime, and the other, another screenshot of a report posted on 16th January 2019, with the headline reading ‘Bolton Asked Pentagon for Plans to Strike Iran.’

The Iranian top diplomat capped off the tweet with #10YearChallenge – a popular social media meme in which people post two photos side-by-side to show the changes that have occurred between 2009 and 2019.

MS