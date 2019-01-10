Harboring terrorists in Europe, ‘not political freedom’

In a tweet on Wed., he said, “unfortunately, European countries, in addition to harboring MKO, have now become a safe haven to representatives of terrorist groups and new separatists who are openly seeking to split up the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The Iranian nation does not consider providing opportunity for these hated groups to orchestrate terrorist acts and divide Iran a manifestation of political freedom,” he added.

After Danish Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday that the EU countries had agreed to freeze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit over alleged planned attacks in Europe, Zarif tweeted to remind the EU responsibility for harboring terrorists: “Europeans, including Denmark, Holland and France, harbor MEK,” referring to notorious terror Mujaheedin-e Khalq Organization, which it is based in Europe and is responsible for carrying out many brutal assassination attempts in which thousands of Iranian officials and ordinary people since the 1979 Islamic Revolution have been killed.

In a statement early in November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the accusations against Iran as running false flag accusations designed by the Israeli Mossad to mar the relations between Iran and Europe in the sensitive time.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Tehran would adopt necessary measures in response to the EU’s decision.

An informed diplomatic source also said Wed. that Iran will reconsider its intelligence and security cooperation with European countries.

MA/MS/FNA13971019001348