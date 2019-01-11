Wherever US interferes, chaos follows: FM Zarif

“Whenever/wherever US interferes, chaos, repression, and resentment follow,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday in response to Pompeo's remarks in Egypt which raised eyebrows in the United States and abroad.

US Secretary of State Pompeo once again repeated unfounded and baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “preconditions that Washington have determined for continuation of talks with Tehran remain in place.”

Pompeo described the US as a “force for good” in the Middle East in a speech at the American University in Cairo, which contradicted President Donald Trump's announcement last month to pull troops out of the region.

