US needs to learn from its successive failures in region: Ghasemi

In a Monday statement Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman for Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned recent remarks against Iran's peaceful missile program by Pompeo in the United Arab Emirates, saying that the United States must learn from the successive failures of its warmongering policies in the region.

Ghasemi added that the United States must know that those worthless remarks are not going to affect the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman went on to say that while the American officials think that they can achieve their illegitimate goals through their illegal actions which are against the international rules and the UN Charter, they will achieve nothing but destabilizing the region and creating new tensions between countries.

He added “Iran will continue its principled and strategic policy of peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, and will not allow malicious dreams of ill-wishers and hateful people to come true, through wisdom and intelligence.”

Ghasemi also lashed out at the US-backed anti-Iran conference which is going to be held in Poland, saying “we believe that the United States does not pursue any well-intentioned goals in favor of our region’s nations."

He went on to call on the United States to review its policies in the region if it really wants to show its goodwill.

The spokesman also called on the US administration to give up its divisive policy, which is aimed at building fake and unrealistic threats, and also refrain from escalating tensions and crises in the region.

