Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss recent developments in Syria

In this meeting, Jaberi Ansari met with Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin at the venue of Russian Ministry of Defense and exchanged views on Syria’s developments and relevant issues.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and discussed the latest developments of peace process in Syria and Yemen.

In the same direction, Iranian deputy foreign minister also met and held talks with Mikhail Baghdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and President's Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and exchanged views on the various regional processes in Palestine, Libya, Sudan and Syria.

After holding intensive separate meetings with Russian officials, Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari along with his accompanying delegation left Moscow for Tehran late on Thursday.

