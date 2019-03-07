  1. Politics
7 March 2019 - 10:28

Jaberi Ansari holds talks with Chinese, Russian, German delegations over ‘Syria’

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Senior Aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari met and held talks with Chinese, Russian and German delegations over the recent developments in Syria late on Wed. in Tehran.

He met with the Deputy Chinese Foreign Minister Chen Xiao Deng, Russian President Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and also Philipp Ackermann the Director General of the German Foreign Office’s Director for the Relations with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and exchanged views with regard to the latest developments in Syria and the region.

In these separate meetings, different issues were discussed with regard to the Syrian crisis, making effort to form Syrian Constitution Committee, countering terrorism, preventing humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s Idlib, reconstructing Syria and returning Syrian refugees to their country.

It should be noted that these constructive bilateral talks would be continued between Iran and China, Russia and Germany in future.

