Iranian diplomat stresses necessity of closer cooperation with Russia, Turkey on Syria

Senior Aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to take part in consultations with Russian representatives.

During a meeting with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday, Jaberi Ansari said that Russia, Iran and Turkey have a duty to maintain cooperation within the Astana format, which has so far been very effective.

The Iranian senior diplomat, who represents Tehran at high-level meetings on Syria in Astana talks, added that the Astana talks among Iran, Russia and Turkey address developments in Syria and Yemen, as well as regional and international issues.

He added that although today's talks are bilateral talks with Russia, they can also be considered collective actions and include Turkey within the Astana format.

Jaberi Ansari also expressed confidence that the talks in Moscow would be very effective and would have an effective role in promoting peace process in the Middle East.

At the bilateral meeting between Jabri Ansari and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President's Special Envoy for Syria was also present.

The last trilateral meeting between Iran’s Jaberi Ansari, Russia’s Alexander Lavrentiev and Turkey’s representative Sedat Önal within the Astana format was held on Monday December 17th, 2018.

KI/FNA13971020000431