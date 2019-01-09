Parl. passes general outline of amendment bill on elections law

During a Wed. open session at the Parliament, Iranian lawmakers passed the general outlines of an amendment bill on parliamentary elections law with 155 votes in favor, 64 votes against, and two in abstention.

Following the voting, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the amendment bill will be returned to the Councils and Internal Affairs committee to address and remove certain flaws.

The bill will have to be reviewed by the committee within a week and then returned to the Parliament, he added.

The amendment bill on Parliamentary elections law is available here.

MS/4508097