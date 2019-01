Majority of Iranian parliamentarians gave a yes vote to the outlines of the bill.

Member of Parliament Ali-Asghar Yousefnejad made the above remarks and added, “generalities of 2019 Budget Bill were approved by parliamentarians with 22 votes in favor and 16 against votes as well as two abstention votes out of totally 40 votes."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani submitted 2019 Budget Bill to the Iranian Parliament on Dec. 25.

MA/IRN83168672