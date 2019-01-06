Parl. agrees to question Zanganeh over Total corruption case

At the end of today’s open session, the Parliament’s presiding board approved the proposal by an MP to summon Zanganeh over Total’s corruption case.

The veteran minister will be summoned to the Parliament to convince the answer the lawmakers' questions in the coming sessions.

Earlier in December, a Paris court fined the French energy giant Total 500,000 euros ($570,000) for bribing foreign public officials in a case related to Iranian contracts in 1997. The company was charged with paying $30 million under the cover of a consultancy contract to facilitate a deal for the giant South Pars Gas Field, in the Persian Gulf.

The corruption case dates back to Zanganeh’s tenure.

Regarding the verdict against Total for paying bribes to some Iranian officials, one of the questions will be about the persons receiving the dirty money.

