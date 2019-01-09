Zarif, Borrell talk over bilateral coop., intl. issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell discussed a whole range of issues, including mutual cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues.

Zarif also held a meeting with his Indian counterpart today as well.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat will address the annual Raisina Dialogue conference later in the afternoon.

