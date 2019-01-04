Iran's policy towards deepening coop. with neighbors 'unchangeable'

According to IRIB, Bahram Ghasemi said there are consultations over the trips to some neighboring countries, and, as the foreign minister has said, his next destination after India will be Iraq.

In the near future, he noted, Dr. Zarif will visit neighboring countries, a move in line with Iran's policy towards its neighbors, to expand all-out cooperation, deepen economic relations and political consultations; Iran's policy towards deepening cooperation with neighbors is 'unchangeable'.

Iran has been dealing with neighbors and regional countries in a positive and peaceful way, aiming to improve relations, as well as seeking a collective effort for peace, stability and sustainable security in the region, and further expansion of economic cooperation, he added.

Expressing that Iran's record in the field of regional affairs is very brilliant, he said Iran wants peace, stability and security in all regional countries, especially in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

