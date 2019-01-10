  1. Economy
Iranian oil min. meets Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil al-Mahdi met and held talks in Baghdad on Thursday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relationship especially in the oil and energy sector.

Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh visited Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thu. at the head of a high-ranking delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart Thamir Ghadhban.

Turning to the significance and objectives of his trip to Iraq, he said, “the two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy more commonalities for broadening and expanding bilateral relationship.”

Currently, the two countries of Iran and Iraq have established fair and amicable relationship in all fields especially energy sector, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran exports 1350 megawatt electricity to neighboring Iraq via three power transmission lines in Basra, Diyala governorate and Amara.”

Zanganeh also will meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

