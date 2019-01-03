Zarif says to visit India, Iraq next week

Foreign Minister Zarif said Thursday that he would head a large economic delegation to India next week, stressing the active participation of the country’s private sector in foreign relations sector.

According to Fars News Agency, the top Iranian diplomat added that he would then visit Iraq a week after his India visit, saying the private sector may also accompany him to Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Iraqi FM Mohamed Ali Al-hakim said Wednesday that Zarif would make an official visit to Baghdad in January.

Speaking to a gathering of journalists, Iraq's foreign minister said that his country is "not obliged" to abide by sanctions imposed by the US against Iran and would be pursuing options to continue trade.

He added that the sanctions against Iran were 'unilateral, not international' and could be bypassed

The current level of annual bilateral trade between Iran and Iraq amounts to $12 billion, with a target to raise that figure to $20 billion in the near future.

On November 17, 2018, Iraq's President Barham Salih visited Iran and discussed strengthening economic ties between the two countries with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

