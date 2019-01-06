  1. Politics
FM Zarif to embark on 3-day trip to India tomorrow

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – As it had been announced earlier this week, the Iranian foreign minister will leave Tehran for India tomorrow at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

According to the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi on Sunday afternoon, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will embark on a three-day trip to India on Monday.

Ghasemi added dozens of CEOs of entrepreneur companies from both private and public sectors will accompany Zarif on the visit.

Holding meetings with Indian officials, participating in the joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, delivering a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi are atop the foreign minister’s agenda.

Today’s statement by Ghasemi comes few days after the spokesman announced on Friday that Zarif would travel to India and Iraq in the near future as part of efforts to enhance relations with neighboring and regional countries.

