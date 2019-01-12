US intervention in conflict with stability, security in region

According to the official website of Iranian Parliament’s website ICANA, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammed Salem Al-Ghabban, the former Iraqi interior minister and the current member of Foreign Policy Committee of the Iraqi Parliament.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian offered his congratulations on the opening of the Iraqi parliament and formation of the new Iraqi government, stressing the need to further expand bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq in various fields, especially in the parliamentary area.

He added that Tehran and Baghdad's relations remain solid and strategic.

"We consider Iraq's security as the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region, while we consider the US interventionist policies in the region to be in contradiction with stability and security [of the region]," the special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian parliament for international affairs added.

He pointed out that the Iraqi people and leaders acted with power and wisdom in fighting terrorism and preserving the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Mohammad Al-Ghabban, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the strong and brotherly relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq. He also expressed his appreciation for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Iraq.

Al-Ghabban said that the Iraqi government and parliament are advancing on the path to development, stability and security of the country and the region.

The former Iraqi interior minister went on to welcome the exchange of visits by Iranian and Iraq parliamentary delegations as an opportunity to take advantage of each other's potentials, adding "we spare no effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as parliamentary cooperation in the new term of Iraqi parliament."

At the end of the meeting, the two sides went on to discuss and exchange views on the latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral issues in the political arena. They also attached great importance to regional cooperation between the two countries.

