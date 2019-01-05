Iran ready to double electricity exports to neighbors

CEO of Tavanir Co., in charge of development of electric power generation, said Saturday that the bulk of electricity that Iran currently exports to other countries is too little compared to the generated volume, adding that the country presently has the potential to double the bulk of its exports.

Speaking to ISNA, Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh said Iran currently exports over 1,000MW electricity to neighboring countries, noting that the major importer of Iran’s electricity is Iraq, followed by Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He maintained that only a very small amount of generated electricity is being exported, adding that Iran can increase the bulk of its electricity exports if neighboring countries would like to place an order for more imports.

According to reports, it is predicted that Iran’s export of electricity would hit $33 billion by 1404.

The Organization for Management of Electric Power Generation and Transmission (Tavanir) was established in 1979 to undertake the responsibility for development of electric power generation, transmission facilities and bulk transaction of electricity with the regional electric companies and large industries.

