Iran, US, France FMs to visit Baghdad in Jan. : report

According to Baghdad-based Al Forat satellite television network, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Wednesday that the three foreign ministers and a president will travel to Baghdad on separate occasions during January for an official visit.

He did not name the country whose president would be making a visit to Iraq. Meanwhile, some Iraqi sources had earlier reported the imminent visit of French President Emanuel Macron to Baghdad.

Speaking to a gathering of journalists on Wednesday, Iraq's foreign minister said that his country is "not obliged" to abide by sanctions imposed by the US against Iran and would be pursuing options to continue trade.

He added that the sanctions against Iran were 'unilateral, not international' and could be bypassed, according to Middle East Eye.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Barham Salih will pay his first official visit to Turkey on Dec. 3, following his earlier visit to Iran on Nov. 17, during which he held talks with his Iranian counterpart President Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

