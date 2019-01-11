US suffering from chronic frustration, irritation

“The United States, and in particular its current radical regime, has taken a wrong path due to its long-standing hostility towards the Iranian nation and its undoing of all the polcies that were done by the previous US government under the influence of notorious lobbying circles,” Bahram Ghasemi said in a Friday statement in reaction to recent anti-Iran remarks by Mike Pompeo in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Ghasemi further noted that the new path that the current US administration has taken "will not yield any results for the United States."

The spokesman also condemned the US illegal withdrawal from the ‘legal’ and ‘comprehensive’ nuclear deal with Iran, saying as this regime [Trump's administration] cannot find a substitute for it [the nuclear deal] “it is suffering from chronic frustration and irritation.”

He went on to condemn the US policy that is one hand increases hostility towards Iran to its highest level, while on the other hand, hypocritically indicates its willingness to negotiate with the Middle Eastern country and talks of support for its people.

The spokesman further stressed that Mike Pompeo must know that Iran will defend its strategic and national interests with all might.

"Iran has consistently shown that it wants peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, but US behavior shows that it is seeking division and wants to create a new chaos in the region which requires vigilance on the part of all the nations in the region against the American officials’ trickery and divisive policies," Ghasemi further noted.

KI/4509903