Makran shores should turn to hub for regional development: Veep

He made the remarks at the 6th session of Makran shores developing committee which was held with ministers of defense, agriculture, and economic in attendance among other high-ranking officials.

Jahangiri highlighted that Makran region on the shores of the Sea of Oman has enormous potential that needs to be tapped.

He went on to say that tackling the issues of Sistan and Baluchestan province requires a national effort and it should be put on the agenda of all executive bodies.

