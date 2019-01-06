  1. Politics
6 January 2019 - 11:46

Makran shores should turn to hub for regional development: Veep

Makran shores should turn to hub for regional development: Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said Sunday that Makran shores in southern country should be turned to a hub for development and progress in Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

He made the remarks at the 6th session of Makran shores developing committee which was held with ministers of defense, agriculture, and economic in attendance among other high-ranking officials.

Jahangiri highlighted that Makran region on the shores of the Sea of Oman has enormous potential that needs to be tapped.

He went on to say that tackling the issues of Sistan and Baluchestan province requires a national effort and it should be put on the agenda of all executive bodies.

MAH/4505079

News Code 141233

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News