Refineries, petroch companies in Makran to be developed: oil min.

“The Makran region must be further developed and oil is able to do that,” he said, “The project to transfer oil from Gureh in Bushehr province to Jask in Hormozagan province via pipeline has been ratified and refinery and petrochemical units are being established incrementally.”

“We are planning to transfer gas to the region, as well,” Zanganeh added.

The southern Iranian coast has numerous capacities in different areas and there is a need for investors and companies to put money into the region. The country is spending over $15 billion to carry out 40 major infrastructure projects in Makran coasts.

On January 6, 2019, the Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that Makran coastsin southern country should be turned into a hub for development and progress in Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

Jahangiri highlighted that Makran region on the coasts of the Sea of Oman has enormous potential that needs to be tapped into.

HJ/ 4732757