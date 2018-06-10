Navy highly regards development of Makran region

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has reiterated Iran's special attention to the development of Makran region.

Speaking in a local ceremony in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province, on Sunday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said "after the Islamic Revolution, the Navy has developed dramatically on Makran Shores as the golden gate of the country."

He added that the third maritime zone in the waters of Sistan and Baluchestan has played an important role in removing deprivation in the southern province.

Khanzadi hailed the role of Baloch revolutionary people in securing Iranian borders, adding that the Navy has a special look at the development of Makran region.

"Today the Navy is a strong fort for securing the power and development of the Establishment," he noted.

LR/4316865