Leader allows govt. to withdraw $ 300 mn for railway project in SE Iran

Speaking in the first session of Makran Development Council on Tuesday, First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said that the government attaches importance to the development of the southern coastal area of Makran on the Sea of Oman.

Jahangiri stressed that the government is making every effort to implement and complete the projects in the Makran coastal region, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has allowed the government to withdraw $ 300 mn from the National Development Fund to complete and launch Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.

The first vice president added that the Ministry of Road and Development is working hard on the railway project.

KI/4721142