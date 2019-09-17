  1. Politics
Leader allows govt. to withdraw $ 300 mn for railway project in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri has said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has agreed with withdrawing $300 million from the National Development Fund for Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.

Speaking in the first session of Makran Development Council on Tuesday, First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said that the government attaches importance to the development of the southern coastal area of Makran on the Sea of Oman.

Jahangiri stressed that the government is making every effort to implement and complete the projects in the Makran coastal region, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has allowed the government to withdraw $ 300 mn from the National Development Fund to complete and launch Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.

The first vice president added that the Ministry of Road and Development is working hard on the railway project.

