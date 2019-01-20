  1. Economy
Iran spending some $15bn to develop Makran shores: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iran is spending some $15 billion to carry out 40 major infrastructure projects in Makran shores, said secretary of Makran shores development committee.

Ali Akbar Soleimani made the remarks Saturday in the closing ceremony of a conference dedicated to discussing the investments opportunities of Sistan and Baluchistan province in Chabahar.

He went on to say that projects underway along Makran shores display 1 to 80 percent of physical growth.

Appreciating officials’ efforts to develop the southeastern Iranian province, Soleimani highlighted that the government supports all the investments in the region.

The southern Iranian coast has numerous capacities in different areas and there is a need for investors and companies to put money into the region, he added.

