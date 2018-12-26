Leader prays for body of deceased Ayat. Shahroudi

The funeral procession of Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi started at 8 am (Local Time) in Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini on Tuesday.

The procession was attended by huge crowd of people, the heads of the three branches, top governmental, clerical and the army officials.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi passed away at Khatamolanbia Hospital in Tehran on Sunday at the age of 70 due to a digestive system problem late on Monday. The health condition of Ayatollah Shahroudi had turned worse since Sunday, and he was in the intensive care unit of for a digestive system problem; he had not attended Expediency Council's sessions since mid-summer and EDC Secretary, as recommended by doctors. The senior cleric was appointed by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as chairman of Expediency Council in 2017.

