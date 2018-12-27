High-ranking Iraqi delegation arrives in Tehran to pay tribute to Ayat. Sharoudi

A high-level Iraqi delegation has arrived in Tehran to attend a ceremony to commemorate the late Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, who passed away on Monday after a long-lasting desease.

The Iraqi delegation include representatives of Iraqi president, prime minister and the speaker of the Iraqi Parliament as well as the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq.

Many Iraqi politicians, including former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and Iraqi political parties as well as different religious leaders such as Grand Ayatollah Sistani have already offered their condolences on the demise of senior Iranian cleric, who was born in Najaf in the neighboring country.

