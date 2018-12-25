  1. Politics
25 December 2018 - 21:04

Iran declares national mourning over demise of senior cleric

Iran declares national mourning over demise of senior cleric

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Wednesday has been declared a national day of mourning in Iran for the demise of the late Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi who passed away at 70 on Monday.

According to the news website of Iranian government ‘dolat.ir’, Wednesday Dec. 26 will be a national day of mourning throughout Iran as a mark of respect for the late Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, who passed away last night after a long-standing struggle with cancer.

In a message issued on Tuesday, the Iranian government offered condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, the senior clergymen, seminaries, the honorable nation of Islamic Iran, and the family of the deceased cleric, and declared Wednesday as a national day of mourning.

KI/4495430

News Code 140899
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News