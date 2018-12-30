Leader appoints Ayat. Amoli Larijani as new Expediency Council head

The late chairman of the Expediency Discernment Council, Ayatollah Hashemi-Shahroudi passed away last Monday after a long struggle with cancer.

Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei issued an order appointing the incumbent Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani as the new head of the Expediency Discernment Council.

Ayatollah Khamenei in the order has not only appointed Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani as the new chairman of the Expediency Council but also as a member of the Guardian Council.

The Leader of the Islamic Republic in his message expresses hope that the incumbent Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Amoli Larijani would further apply his experience at the top of the judicial system of the country to improve the activities and structure of the important and effective Expediency Council through fundamental changes. The Leader further expresses hope the delivered responsibilities would be carried out by the Expediency Council chairman and its members in the best way.

The Expediency Discernment Council was created upon the revision to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran on 6 February 1988 and it was tasked with resolving differences or conflicts between the Iranian Parliament and the Guardian Council. Members of the council are chosen by the Leader every five years.

